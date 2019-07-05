November 6, 1961 — June 30, 2019

Donna Marie Foreman, 57, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at her home.

Donna was born on November 6, 1961, in Morgan City, the daughter of Earl Andrew Simoneaux and Theresa Templet Simoneaux.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son, Brent Foreman Jr. and wife Jennifer of Patterson; three granddaughters, Harlie Foreman, Adalyn Foreman and Ella Foreman; one brother, Thomas “Tommy” Simoneaux and significate other Cheryl Beneditto of Bayou Vista; and two sisters, Brenda Johnson and husband Ted of Paris, Arkansas and Patricia Verret and husband Mark of Morgan City.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Theresa Templet Simoneaux.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Lake End Park Pavilion.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.