Donna LaRae Wren, 54, a native of Patterson and resident of Scott, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette.

Visitation will be Saturday, 4-6 p.m., at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Morgan City. Masks and social distancing required.

She is survived by two sons, Myles Wren and Isaac Beaulieu, both of Dallas; a granddaughter; her father, Prince Wren Jr. (Edna); two sisters, Andrea Smith of Lafayette and Allegra Wren of Scott; one brother, Dana Wren of Lafayette; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her mother, maternal grandparents and paternal grandmother.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City is in charge of arrangements.