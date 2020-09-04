Article Image Alt Text

DONNA LaRAE WREN

Fri, 09/04/2020 - 11:41am

Donna LaRae Wren, 54, a native of Patterson and resident of Scott, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette.
Visitation will be Saturday, 4-6 p.m., at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Morgan City. Masks and social distancing required.
She is survived by two sons, Myles Wren and Isaac Beaulieu, both of Dallas; a granddaughter; her father, Prince Wren Jr. (Edna); two sisters, Andrea Smith of Lafayette and Allegra Wren of Scott; one brother, Dana Wren of Lafayette; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her mother, maternal grandparents and paternal grandmother.
Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City is in charge of arrangements.

