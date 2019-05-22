DONMETERIC M. DAVIS

Wed, 05/22/2019 - 1:41pm

Donmeteric M. Davis, 38, a native of Morgan City and resident of Franklin, died April 17, 2019, at her residence.
Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Grove Baptist Church in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Union Bethel A.M.E. Cemetery in Amelia.
She is survived by a daughter, Ka’Shaeria Davis of Jeanerette; mother, Joyce Davis of Franklin; two sisters, Sylvia Davis and Sukica Davis, both of Franklin; and a host of other relatives.
Otis Mortuary of Franklin is in charge of arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019