Donmeteric M. Davis, 38, a native of Morgan City and resident of Franklin, died April 17, 2019, at her residence.

Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Grove Baptist Church in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Union Bethel A.M.E. Cemetery in Amelia.

She is survived by a daughter, Ka’Shaeria Davis of Jeanerette; mother, Joyce Davis of Franklin; two sisters, Sylvia Davis and Sukica Davis, both of Franklin; and a host of other relatives.

Otis Mortuary of Franklin is in charge of arrangements.