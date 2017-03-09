Donald Snodgrass Sr., 76, a native of Midland, Texas and resident of Patterson, died Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife, Mary C. Snodgrass of Patterson; a son, Donald Snodgrass Jr. of Sunset; two daughters, Jana Wesley of Denham Springs and Kathy Redmond of Prairieville; a stepson, Byron Comeaux of Bayou Vista; two stepdaughters, Pam Arnette of Morgan City and Chantel Fontenot of Bayou Vista; 16 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, a sister and a stepson.

A Memorial Service is pending at this time. Go to www.twincityfh.com for updates.