December 24, 1940-November 28, 2018

Donald Price, 77, passed away Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma.

Donald was born December 24, 1940, in New York, the son of William Morris Price and Emily Schadee Price.

Donald was a retired Morgan City Police Officer and was a reserve for the Morgan City National Guard. He enjoyed trips to the casino.

Donald will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one son, Donald Joseph Price and wife Jae Gruber of Dacula, Georgia; one daughter, Christine DeHart of Berwick; one sister, Jeri Schadee of Pensacola, Florida; and two grandchildren, Austin DeHart and Kamryn DeHart.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, William and Emily Price.

Private services will be held at a later date.