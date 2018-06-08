DONALD 'PEANUT' HOLLAND

January 4, 1943-June 4, 2018

Donald Holland, 76, of Bayou Vista, passed away June 4, 2018 after a lengthy illness at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born in Bastrop, Louisiana, on January 4, 1943 to L.E. and Ellon Boyd Holland. Donald served in the US Navy as a diver and worked the bulk of his life in the oilfields in the Gulf in that capacity. He was a member of the Masons, Doric Lodge #87, Shriners and was an avid sportsman; enjoying fishing and hunting, but most of all he loved being at his camp in Toledo Bend with family and friends.

He married Janet Page on February 8, 1965 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with whom he leaves behind after 53 years of marriage.

Also surviving are: Daughter, Diana Briehn and granddaughter Kaylee and her husband Joel Robinson, their children, Jeremy, Caiden and Holland. Daughter and Son-in-law, Debra and Charles Rhoades and granddaughter Page Sandifer and her children Riley and Korbin and Granddaughter Morgan and her husband Matt Jones.

Donald also leaves behind his siblings, Jimmy Holland and Diane Peterson of Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

At the request of Donald, no funeral or memorial will be held.