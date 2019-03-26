DONALD F. SMITH

Tue, 03/26/2019 - 10:12am

Donald F. Smith, 80, a native of Louisiana and resident of Jay, Florida, died Saturday, March 16, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a sister.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene Smith; brother, Joe Smith; sister, Becky Boutte; two daughters, Gina Patterson and Carlyn Barbier; two sons, Kevin Smith and David Smith; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; aqnd a host of other relatives.
Memorial services were held Saturday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Milton, Florida. Burial will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in Morgan City Cemetery.

