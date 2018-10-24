Mr. Donald Emmanuel “Danny” Davis Sr., age 39, a native of Franklin, La. and a resident of Anna, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at St Joseph Baptist Church (877 Irish Bend Road-Franklin, La.) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with funeral Services also Oct.27, 2018, at St. Joseph Baptist Church at 12 p.m.. The Interment will take place in St. Joseph Baptist Church Cemetery in Franklin, La.

Mr. Davis, is survived by his wife Jannetta Vaughn Davis, of Anna, Texas; (7) children N’Yatti D. Davis, Gabrielle K. Davis, Donald Emmanuel Davis, Jr., Trenton C. Davis, Danielle Clarice Davis, Byron Houston, and Cammille Dates, all of Anna, Texas; his mother Evangelist Rebecca P. Watson, and step-mother Donald Mae Davis, both of Franklin, La.; (7) brothers Christopher (LaKeshia) Peters, Harry (Laquinta) Davis, II, Derek (Sonya) Dabney, Alphones (Kelli) Rollins, III, all of Dallas, Texas; Bradford (Victoria) Peters Mansfield, Texas; Rogers Peters, Jr. of Baton Rouge, La.; and Kenneth (Diane) Bowser of Baldwin, La. (11) sisters Cassandra (Raymond) Coleman, Natalie (Jonathan) Gunner, and Dontrelle Davis, all of Atlanta, Georgia,; Darnita (Reginald) Jackson, and Nadean (Gregory) Carr. Karen Artis, Delytha (Rodney) Ladd, and Shanquelyn Druilhet, all of Franklin, La.; Laderice (Jack) Bustillo of Newport News, Virginia.; Carolyn Wiley and Evangelist Rochelle Madise of Houston, Texas; (7) uncles, (4) aunts (2) great aunts, (1) great uncle. He was preceded in death by his father Harry “Chief” Davis Sr., step-tather Rev. Charlie Watson, (2) brothers Trent Domingue, and John P. Davis; grandparents Orian Davis and Mary L Nathan. and Manuel and Emma Dell J. Peters, (1) uncle Rogers Peters (1) aunt Lillian Phillips.

Officiating Minister Rev Ronald Young. The Otis Mortuary, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.