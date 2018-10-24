DONALD EMANUEL “DANNY” DAVIS, SR. (Paid Notice)

A Celebration of Life for Mr. Donald Emanuel “Danny” Davis, Sr., 39, will be held Saturday, October 27, 2018 at St. Joseph Baptist Church in Franklin, with Rev. Ronald C. Young, officiating. Visitation will be held at 10am until the time of the service at 12 p.m. Entombment will follow at the St. Joseph Baptist Church Cemetary.

Donald Emanuel “Danny” Davis, Sr. was born November 18, 1978 to the late Harry “Chief” Davis and Rebecca Peters Watson. He departed this life on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 for a better home in glory.

“Danny” grew up in the St. Joseph Community and was baptized at the age of 8 at the St. Joseph Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Pastor Lenel Watson. He also served under the leadership of the now Pastor Ronald C. Young, active with the Red Circle, Youth Choir, and the Drama Department. “Danny” was educated in the St. Mary Parish school system and was a member of the Class of 1996. He received a Diploma of Welding in 1997 from the Young Memorial School – Morgan City campus. He later worked as a certified welder in the off-shore industry and eventually charted a new path in construction. In his transition to Dallas, Texas, he found a church home at the St. Mark Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Charles S. Wattley. There, he was instrumental in utilizing his skills and was an asset to the church body. He ultimately stepped out on faith, perfected his craft in the field of construction and founded his own construction company, D & D Construction, LLC. He earned numerous awards and accolades that included the honor of being named the 2006 Top Builder in the DFW Metroplex area from Portrait Homes and a Certificate of Distinction upon the completion of his first commercial building which was the Rising Star Christian Church of Greenville, Texas on November 11, 2012.

To know “Danny” was to love him. He was the life of every party, loved his boiled seafood and could often be found grilling something good in his backyard, an area of his home he designed and was especially proud of. “Danny” loved entertaining family and friends, and rarely did he meet a stranger. Above all else, family was most important to him. His children were his pride and joy. He cherished them and made sure that they were always taken care of. He was often seen cruising Interstate 75 on his Harley Davidson, letting his hair down. (Smile)

His fond memories will live on in the hearts of all those whom he loved, including his wife: Janetta Davis of Anna, TX; 7 Children: Nyatti, Byron, Gabrielle, Camille, Donald Jr., Trenton and Danielle, all of Anna, TX; His Mother: Evangelist Rebecca Watson of Franklin, LA; His Step-Mother: Donald Mae Davis of Franklin, LA; 7 Brothers: Christopher (Keshia) Peters and Harry (Lequinta) Davis, II and, Derek (Sonya) Dabney, Alphonse (Kelli) Rollins, III, all of Dallas, TX, and Kenneth (Diane) Bowers of Baldwin, LA, Bradford (Victoria) Peters of Mansfield, TX and Rogers Peters, Jr. of Baton Rouge, LA; 11 Sisters: Cassandra (Raymond) Coleman, Natalie (Jonathan) Gunner and Dontrelle Davis, all of Atlanta, GA, and Darnita (Reginald) Jackson and Nadean (Gregory) Carr of Franklin, LA; Laderica (Jack) Bustillo of Newport News, VA, Karen Artis, Delytha (Rodney) Ladd and Shanquelyn Druilhet, all of Franklin, LA and Carolyn Wiley and Evangelist Rochelle Madise, both of Houston, TX; 7 Uncles: Willie J. (Diane) Peters and Robert Nathan, Sr., both of Franklin, LA and James (Norma) Peters, Sr. and Rickey Landry, both of Houston, TX; Michael (Ora) Peters of Kokomo, IN, Daryl (Brenda) Peters of Killeen, TX and Jerry (Cassandra) Landry of Carencro, LA; 5 Aunts: Evelyn Peters and Annie Peters, both of Houston, TX, Delores Hartman of Franklin, LA, Linda Hernandez of Baton Rouge, LA and Helen Peters of Palmetto, GA; 2 Great Aunts: Catherine Brown of Port Arthur, TX and Savannah Wiley of Orange, TX; 1 Great Uncle, Frank Smith of Franklin; His Special Nephews: Octavian Davis and Cameron Peters, both of McKinney, TX and Tremayne Davis and Tory Davis, both of Franklin, LA; 1 Special Niece: Zoe Brown of Atlanta, GA and many, many family, friends, cousins, employees and other acquaintances, far too many to name.

“Danny” awaits the resurrection with those who proceeded him in death: His Father, Harry “Chief” Davis, Sr.; Step-Father: Rev. Charlie Watson; 2 Brothers: Trent Domingue and John Paul Davis; Paternal Grandparents: Orian Davis and Mary Landry Nathan; Maternal Grandparents: Manuel and Emma Dell Jackson Peters and 1 uncle: Rogers Peters, Sr.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Otis Mortuary of Franklin. Please express your condolences to the family at www.otismortuary.net.

(Paid Notice)