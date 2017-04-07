December 25, 1938 — April 4, 2017

Donald Edmond Byrd Sr., 78, a resident of Berwick, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

He was born Dec. 25, 1938, in Stockton, California, the son of Carl Jackson Byrd and Mary Alfreda Black Byrd Wills.

Donald served in the US Navy. During his service, he was a member of the Canoe Club and instructed diving courses. After his enlistment, he continued instructing diving classes in California, which led him to travel all over the globe, including Brazil. Later in life, after moving to Louisiana, he worked on the railroad. During retirement, he moved to Sprague River, Oregon, where he made lots of friends. He was a loving father, grandfather and friend that will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons, Donald Eugene Byrd of Washington and Donald Edmond Byrd Jr. of Morgan City; daughter, Dawn Byrd Giroir of Berwick; stepson, Ronnie Hart; brother, Richard Byrd of Redwood City, California; sister, Phyllis Byrd Chamblin of Stockton, California; grandchildren, Lesley Byrd, Westley Giroir, Kayley Giroir, Kelci Byrd and Darleene Byrd; and great-grandchildren, Nyel McCullough and Rhyeen Satchel.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Carl J. Byrd Sr. and Mary A. Black Byrd Wills; brother, Jesse Byrd; sister, Juanita “Joanne” Byrd Hardin; and granddaughter, Donna Byrd.

Private family services will be held at a later date.