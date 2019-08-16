DONALD BENJAMIN FONTENOT, PH.D.

October 2, 1941 – August 6, 2019

Memorial services for Donald Benjamin Fontenot will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, during a 12 noon Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Baldwin, with Father Christopher Cambre celebrating the Mass. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Consolata Cemetery in Lake Charles.

The family requests visiting hours be observed Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Don, or Doc as he was known to some, was born on Thursday, October 2, 1941, in Opelousas and passed away at the age of 77 on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at his home in Franklin.

A graduate of Sulphur High, Don went on to graduate from McNeese, receiving a B.S. degree in Agronomy. He taught basic botany and biology courses at LSU at Baton Rouge until 1971, when he received his Master of Science degree in Botany. In 1975 he reentered LSU at Baton Rouge working as a researcher for the Agriculture Experimental Station while pursuing a Ph.D. degree in Plant Pathology, with a minor in Agronomy, and in December of 1981 received his Doctor of Philosophy degree. He became the Sugarcane Specialist for the State of Louisiana

On May 4, 1983 he wed Gail Sumrall and eventually settled in Franklin where he worked as the County Agent for St. Mary and Iberia Parishes. Don was also the Master Gardener Instructor for LSU in St. Mary Parish.

Don was a Rotarian and served as President of the Franklin Rotary Club from 1995-1996, a Board Member for four years of the St. Mary Parish Chamber of Commerce, a Board Member of Workforce Investment Act, and President of the Commissioners of the Industrial Development Board.

Some of his favorite hobbies were gardening, fishing, and camping out West. He will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife of 36 years, Gail Sumrall Drozda Fontenot; five children, Micah Wade Fontenot and his companion Rachel Blanco, Kyra Lynn Fontenot, Enoch C. Drozda, Colleen Drozda Desselle and husband Jack, and Kimberly Drozda Salvador and husband Chris; eight grandchildren, Wyatt and West Fontenot, Kourtney and Brody Drozda, Madeleine and Michael Desselle, and Kristian and Connor Salvador; and one sister, Vicky Fontenot McGee.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Fontenot Pacheco; and his parents, Benjamin Fontenot and Mini Elizabeth Perry Fontenot.

