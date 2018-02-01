DON COLE

Thu, 02/01/2018 - 11:27am Anonymous

Don Cole, 40, a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Thibodaux, died Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Friday at Allen Chapel AME Church in Thibodaux.
He is survived by his wife, Rockie Short Cole; sons, Deonte’ Cole and Deondre’ Cole; daughters, Deshante’ Cole and Destinee’ Cole, all of Thibodaux; grandchild; parents, Peggy Cole Johnson and James Anderson Jr., both of Thibodaux; three brothers, Adrian Cole of Franklin, Kevin Anderson of Morgan City and Christopher Holmes of Thibodaux; sister, Ester Dapremont of Thibodaux; and a companion.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018