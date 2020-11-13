November 10, 1939 — October 16, 2020

Dolores Thompson Hubbard, 80, a resident of Berwick, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

Dolores was born on November 10, 1939, in Rosepine, Louisiana, the daughter of Irvin Harold Thompson and Josephine LeTendre Thompson.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two children, Shannon McFate and husband Art of Berwick and Shawn Hubbard and wife Vicky of Cleveland, Texas; three grandchildren, Catherine McFate, Patrick Hubbard and Ryan McFate; two great-grandchildren, Clayton Holowell and Jace Hubbard; one sister, Patricia “Patsy” Thomas and husband Donnie of Berwick; and two nephews, Courtland Thomas and Lyle Thomas.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Josephine LeTendre Thompson.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home with Monsignor J. Douglas Courville officiating. A visitation will be held just prior to the memorial service, beginning at 9 a.m. and following the memorial service, inurnment will take place in the Morgan City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the Center of Hope P.O. Box 3 Centerville, LA 70522 or to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor New York, NY 10281.