May 26, 1951 — January 9, 2021

Dolores “Lori” Businelle Drew, 69, was born on May 26, 1951, in Brownsville, Texas, to Henry Cecil Businelle and Catherine Rita Ratcliff Businelle, and passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 in Morgan City, Louisiana. On March 20, 1977 she married Stanley Drew; they were married 44 years.

Lori enjoyed music, crocheting, playing Yahtzee games on her iPad, especially “Hay Day,” and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Lori enjoyed visiting with her family and friends, sitting around the table drinking coffee and smoking cigarettes; she always said, “if this old table could talk.”

She is survived by her husband, Stanley Drew of Morgan City; her children, Renee and husband Timothy Billiot of Bayou Vista, Freddie Bowman and wife Chrisy of Bayou Vista, Tonya Bowman of Patterson, and Terrace Bowman and wife Angela of Patterson; grandchildren, Lori Billiot, Timothy Billiot and Erica Walker, Carley Billiot, Alyssa and Devon Daigle, Ryan Bowman, Amber and Robbie Dohmann, Torrie Bowman, Brandon Soileau, and Troy Lasseigne; great-grandchildren, Emmalana and Tyler Mathis, Cheyenne and Makynzie Kendall, Gage Girior, Braxton and Bryson Lasseigne, Oliver and Julia Dohmann, and Tai Bownman; and siblings, Henry Bussinelle, Barbara Theriot, Freddie Businelle, Joe Businelle, Joylee McNally and Jimmy Businelle.

Lori was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Catherine Businelle; son, Dion Paul Bowman; and sister, Helen Sons.

Pallbearers will be Stanley Drew, Jamie Bowman, Terrance Bowman, Timothy Billiot, Ryan Bowman, Brandon Soileau, Robbie Dohmann and Devon Daigle.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Morgan City Cemetery.