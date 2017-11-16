DOLORES DELCO GASH

Thu, 11/16/2017 - 11:47am Anonymous

Dolores Delco Gash, 80, a native and resident of Morgan City, passed away Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.
Visitation will be observed Saturday at the Living in the Light Ministries Church, 2106 La. 182 in Bayou Vista, from 11 a.m. until funeral services at 1 p.m.
She is survived by her children, Brenda Delco of Patterson, Willie Garrett of Morgan City, and Craig Anthony Gash of California; one sister, Carolyn Delco Rose of Houma; three brothers Renald Delco Moore of Houma, Joseph Delco Rose of Florida and Alvin Delco of Franklin; her grandchildren,; her great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, two children, her parents, a step-mother, four brothers and five sisters.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017