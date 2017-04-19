Dolores Dean Miller, a long-time resident of Calumet, Louisiana, passed away April 8, 2017, at the age of 87 in the comfort of her home with family.

She was a loving and very caring woman that took care of everyone. She had many hobbies, such as horseback riding, gardening and bowling.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene E. Miller; and two sons, Steven V. Lindsey Sr. and Marvin D. Linsey.

She is survived by her son, Charles Lindsey; four grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by many family and friends.

She donated her body to science; therefore, her family will be holding a memorial on April 29, 2017, at 1 p.m. at 4524 Hwy. 182, Patterson, La. 70392.