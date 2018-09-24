Dolores Barrilleaux Arnaud

May 27, 1931 – September 23, 2018

Dolores B. Arnaud, 87, passed away on Sunday, September 23, 2018, at 1:20 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette, LA. She was born in Bayou Sale, LA but lived nearly all of her life in Franklin, LA.

Dolores is survived by her husband, Earlon Arnaud, her son, Mark “Sonny” Charpentier and wife Mary; her daughters, Paggi Lancon and husband Neal, Rhonda Todd and husband Mike, Jamie Wilkinson and husband Eric, and Kelly Blakemore and husband Tom; her stepdaughters, Rita Arnaud, and Julie Cordova and husband David; as well as nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Dolores is preceded in death by her first husband, W. J. Charpentier; her father, Lawrence Barrilleaux; her mother and step-father, Zelda Luke Dupre and Herbert Dupre; and her step-daughter, Glenda Stone.

“Granny”, as Dolores was fondly called, devoted her life to her family. She was a very dedicated and hard-working daughter, wife, and mother, sacrificing many hours of sleep over the years to get up very early to go open up their family-owned store in order to help put her children through school. She also spent many years caring for her elderly uncle and later for both of her parents.

Granny was a great cook and loved to put on a big spread and have the entire family over to spend time together, especially for the holidays. She had a good sense of humor and enjoyed making her loved ones laugh. She always made sure everyone went home with some goodies. Whatever activities her children and grandchildren were involved in were Granny’s biggest interests. However, Granny always made time for prayer, particularly the Holy Rosary, sometimes praying more than one rosary in a day. She had a strong faith in God and attended St. Jules Church until her health no longer allowed it, at which point she would watch the Mass on EWTN.

Granny will be sadly and dearly missed by the many who loved her, relatives, family members and friends alike. Special thanks go to Melvina Morris and Demetria Burrell who lovingly helped with Granny’s care in recent times.

