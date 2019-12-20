Dolly Durocher Chapman, 68, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at her residence.

She is survived by four daughters, Karen Philips of Bayou Vista, Tracy Rhodes of Berwick, Chasity Massicot of Kenner and Brittany Chapman of Colorado; a son, Gary Durocher of New Iberia; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four sisters, Julie Simoneaux, Gloria Marino and Diana Ackman, all of Morgan City, and Mary Sons of Patterson; and a brother, Herbert Durocher Jr. of Patterson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two children, a sister and a brother.

Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Twin City Funeral Home with graveside services following at 2 p.m. in Morgan City Cemetery.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.