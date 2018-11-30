November 22, 1992- November 24, 2018

Dillon Francis Arabie, 26, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away Saturday, November 24, 2018 in LaPlace as a result of an automobile accident.

Dillon was born on November 22, 1992 in Honolulu, Hawaii, the son of Patrick Arabie and Donna Brennan Arabie.

Dillon graduated from Thibodaux High School and enlisted in the United States Army where he served in the infantry until he was honorably discharged. Dillon was a loving son, brother, grandson and nephew and a faithful friend to many.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his mother, Donna Brennan Arabie and Danny Colgin and his father, Patrick Arabie and his wife Jenny; two sisters, Courtney Arabie and Madison Arabie; grandmother, Charllotte Brennan; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Dillon was preceded in death by grandparents, Thomas F. Brennan, Lawrence Arabie Sr. and Yvonne D. Arabie; and one uncle, Farrell Arabie.

Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at Twin City Funeral Home with a visitation being held from 3 p.m. until the time of the services. Following the services at 5:30 p.m., military honors will be rendered at the funeral home by the United States Army Fort Polk Honor Guard.