May 11, 1939- June 27, 2017

Dianna Marie Cobb, a lifelong resident of Morgan City, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at the age of 78.

Dianna leaves to cherish her memory her three children, Carl Mayon and his wife, Faye, of Bayou Vista, Chris Mayon of Morgan City, and Rodney Mayon and his girlfriend, Betty Reynolds, of Humble, Texas; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her beloved pet, Feefee.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Anita LeGrange; and her husband, Ralph Cobb.

The family requests that a time of visitation be observed on Friday, June 30, 2017, from 9 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Dismissal will take place following services.