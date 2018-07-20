Dianca Joy, 61, a native of Los Angeles and resident of Franklin, died Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at Franklin Foundation Hospital.

Visitation will be Saturday from noon until services at 2 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Shields Cemetery in Patterson.

She is survived by two sisters, Shantyl Yoland of Franklin and Myia Sample of Los Angeles; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her mother and grandmother.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.