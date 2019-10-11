Diana Washington Hill, 73, a native of Natalbany and resident of Amelia, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at her residence.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 2:30 p.m. at Union Bethel AME Church in Amelia. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Hill Sr. of Amelia; two sons, Joseph Hill Jr. of Aransas Pass, Texas and Lavar Henderson of Gibson; five daughters, Barbara Gaskins, JoAnne Harding and Tiffany Hill, all of Amelia,, Lisa Granger of Pearland, Texas and Kim Davis of Patterson; two sisters, Brenda Ledet and Joyce Washington, both of Morgan City; two brothers, David Washington Jr. and John Washington, both of Morgan City; 20 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.