DEWEY BORDELON
Dewey Bordelon, 65, a native of Marksville and resident of Berwick, died Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, at Morgan City Healthcare Center.
He is survived by two brothers, Wiley Bordelon Jr. and Ronald Bordelon; four sisters, Janet Henry, Carol Aucoin, Jackie Bourque and Diane Hudson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.
Memorial visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Twin City Funeral Home.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.