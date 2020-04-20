DERICK AUCOIN

January 16, 1969 — April 15, 2020

Derick J. Aucoin, born January 16, 1969, a resident of Amelia Courthouse, VA and a native of Amelia, LA, passed away April 15, 2020, at Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, VA.

Derick is survived by his wife, Jodi Aucoin of Amelia Courthouse, VA; two children, Morgan Aucoin and fiancé Brandon Williams of Aylett, VA, and Byran Tellier of Henrico, VA; two grandsons, Waylon Lee Williams and Colton Earl Williams of Aylett, VA; as well as his mother-in-law, Michelle Neijadlik of Richmond, VA.

Derick is also survived by his father, Douglas J. Aucoin of Amelia, LA; one sister, Lisa and husband Henry Swiber III of Morgan City; two brothers, Mark Aucoin and wife Julie of Morgan City, and Jude Aucoin and wife Colinda of Amelia. He was called Uncle Derick by a host of nieces and nephews, and was listed as a BCF (Best Cousins Forever) by many.

Derick was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth B. Aucoin; maternal grandparents, Lynwood and Joan Breaux; and paternal grandparents, Albert and Irma Aucoin.

Our family would like to thank the great doctors and nurses of Johnston Willis Hospital for taking care of Derick and being at his bedside when we could not.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, a celebration of Derick’s life will be announced at a later date. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.