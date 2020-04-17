Article Image Alt Text

DERICK AUCOIN

Fri, 04/17/2020 - 10:27am

Derick J. Aucoin, 51, a native of Amelia and resident of Amelia Courthouse, Virginia, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, Virginia.
He is survived by his wife, Jodi Aucoin of Amelia Courthouse, Virginia; two children, Morgan Aucoin of Aylett, Virginia and Byran Tellier of Henrico, Virginia; two grandchildren; father, Douglas Aucoin of Amelia; sister, Lisa Swiber of Morgan City; two brothers, Mark Aucoin of Morgan City and Jude Aucoin of Amelia; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his mother, and maternal and paternal grandparents.
The family would like to thank the great Doctors and Nurses of Johnston Willis Hospital for taking care of Derick and being at his bedside when we could not.
Due to CDC recommendations, there will be no services at this time.

