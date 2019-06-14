Denver Chapman Sr., 80, a native of Morgan City and resident of Verdunville, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Franklin Foundation Hospital.

Visitation will be Saturday, 9-10:45 a.m., with services at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by two sons, Corey Chapman of Verdunville and Denver Chapman Jr. of Morgan City; a daughter, Gina Delco of Dallas; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, a brother and three sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.