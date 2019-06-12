Denver “Chat” Chapman Sr., 80, a resident of Verdunville, La., and native of Morgan City, La., passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 3:34 p.m. at the Franklin Foundation Hospital in Franklin, La.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday June 15, 2019 from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 415 Union St. Morgan City, La. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will follow mass services in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Memories of Denver Sr. will forever remain in the hearts of his two sons, Corey Chapman of Verdunville, La. and Denver Chapman, Jr. (Tonia) of Morgan City, La.; one daughter, Gina Delco of Dallas, TX; eleven grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Denver Sr., was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, one brother, and three sisters.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.