Dennis Merritt, 65, a resident of Patterson, died Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, at East Jefferson General Hospital in New Orleans.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until services at 3 p.m. at New Salem Baptist Church in Patterson. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Patterson Memorial Park.

He is survived by five sisters, Lorena Randle and Joannette Merritt, both of Patterson, Mary Byers of Jacksonville, Florida, Angela McFadden of Swansea, Illinois and Deborah Dougar of Houston; three brothers, Louis Merritt Jr. of Houston, and Robert Merritt and Kevin Merritt, both of Patterson; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.