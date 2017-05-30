April 27, 1950 -May 27, 2017

Dell A. Jett Jacobs, 67, of Nederland, Texas, died May 27, 2017. She was born April 27, 1950, to Leona Deslatte Jett and Abbie Randall Jett Sr. in Morgan City, Louisiana.

Dell was a member of Memorial Church of Christ, a PTA board member, and den mother to her boys’ Cub Scout pack. She enjoyed crafts and reading, and loved to crochet. She crocheted hats and head bands for cancer patients. Dell will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and granny.

Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Larry Jacobs Sr. of Nederland, Texas; sons, Larry Don Jacobs Jr. of Port Neches, Texas and Jonathan D. Jacobs of Nederland, Texas; grandchildren, Katherine Ann, Benjamin Don, and Christopher John Jacobs; and brothers, Randy Jett and his wife, Nancy, of Lafayette, Louisiana and Denny Jett of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Abbie Randall Jett Sr. and Leona Deslatte Jett Jones.

A gathering of the Jacobs’ family and friends will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at Broussard’s Mortuary, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland, Texas. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2017, at Broussard’s, with interment following at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches, Texas.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Jacobs’ memory to a charity of one’s choice.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

Broussard’s Mortuary of Nederland, Texas, is in