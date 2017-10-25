(1950 - 2017)

Deborah “Deby” Ann Bailey passed away on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at the age of 67.

She was a native of Morgan City and a resident of New Orleans.

Beloved wife of 34 years to Douglas Neil Fears of New Orleans. Daughter of Yvonne Thibodaux Bailey of Morgan City and the late Nolton Bailey. Loving mother of Leslie Smith Bridgewater of New Orleans and Jamey Lynn Grizzaffi of Morgan City. Sister of the late Nolton Bailey Jr. Grandmother of Bailey Bridgewater, Lee Bridgewater and Robert Bridgewater II, all of New Orleans, and Zachary Grizzaffi of

Morgan City. Great-grandmother of McKynlee Grizzaffi and Jayce Grizzaffi, both of Morgan City.

Mrs. Bailey was a graduate of Morgan City High and University of New Orleans where she received her Master’s in Educational Counseling (M.Ed.).

Services will be held in Metairie. To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.