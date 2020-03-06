September 21, 1955 — March 3, 2020

Deanna D. Blankenship Hillebran, 64, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Ochsner Foundation Hospital in New Orleans.

Deanna was born on September 21, 1955, in New Orleans, the daughter of George Brooklyn Blankenship and Louise Chauvin Blankenship.

Family was very important to Deanna and she cherished every moment she was able to spend with her family. From watching her children play music to spoiling her grandchildren, those were the important moments in Deanna’s life. She enjoyed her trips to the casino and also loved to go fishing and play bingo.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her companion of 43 years, Paul DeHart Sr. of Morgan City; six children, Tana Savoy and husband Dale of Bayou Vista, Cliff Hillebran and companion Amber of Patterson, Timothy Hillebran of Bayou Vista, Malcolm Hillebran of Bayou Vista, Paul Dehart Jr. and wife Rhonda of Bayou L’Ourse, and Dawn Gros and husband Chad of Stephensville; 18 grandchildren, Sherry, Maegan, Caleb, Ashley, Aleisha, Savannah, Breanna, Tate, Noah, Joeb, Layla, Gavin, Katelyn, Megan, George, Hunter, Katie and Josh; 10 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Brenda Helveston and companion Roger of Bayou Vista, Carlene Swiber of Gray, Janice Voisin of Labadieville, and Susan Bearden and husband Dennis of Tennessee; and two brothers, Wayne Blankenship and wife Joyce of Pierre Part and Donnie Blankenship of Morgan City.

Deanna was preceded in death by her father, George Brooklyn Blankenship and his wife Mary; her mother, Louise Chauvin Melendy and her husband Bob; one grandson, Brooklyn Richard; and three sisters, Ruth Ann Keiffer, Sandra Gayle Blankenship and Debbie Lou Beard.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home with Pastor Justin Lee officiating. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home with the visitation resuming from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home. Following the services, Deanna will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.