Dean Patrick Aucoin, 50, a native of Morgan City and resident of Patterson, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

He is survived by three sons, Dean Miller, Tanner Aucoin and Cameron Aucoin of Patterson; a daughter, Katie Aucoin of Morgan City; three sisters, Renee Scully of Bayou Vista, Annette Aucoin of Patterson and Karen Thibodeaux of Mamou; five grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and four brothers.

Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until services at 2 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home, who is in charge of arrangements.