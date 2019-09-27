Article Image Alt Text

DEACON LARRY LEE WATSON

Fri, 09/27/2019 - 11:29am

Deacon Larry Lee Watson, 84, a native of Morgan City and resident of Breaux Bridge, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Lafayette General Hospital.
Visitation will be Saturday from noon until services at 2 p.m. at Mt. Era Baptist Church in Morgan City. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.
He is survived by three children, Shaunalyn Watson of Lafayette, Damon Watson of Houston and Lori Watson of Breaux Bridge; six sisters, Vera Jones, Elyven Bobb, Patsy O’Gwin, Kathryn Thomas and Helen Collins, all of Morgan City, and Joyce Matthews of Schriever; a brother, Raymond Ruffin Sr. of Morgan City; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his wife, a daughter, parents, a sister and three brothers.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

