DAVID T. KOHARA

BOILING SPRINGS, SC — David Timothy Kohara, 71, of Boiling Springs, SC, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Upstate Community Hospice House-Landrum. Born December 12, 1948, in Alexandria, LA, he was the son of the late Sammy S. Kohara and Dolores Emily Guillory Dekko.

A loyal LSU Tiger and New Orleans Saints fan, David was also an avid golfer and former member of The Creek Golf Club. His two proudest moments on the golf course were a hole-in-one in 1976 and making par on the 18th hole at Pebble Beach. He was a graduate of Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, LA, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology. He retired in 2008 from McNaughton-McKay Electric in Spartanburg, SC.

Survivors include his wife, Rosetta Ann Guilbeau Kohara; children, Kathryn Kohara, Sarah Kohara and David Kohara, all of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Shayla Kohara, Emily Kohara and Rachel Swaney; great-grandson, Khalil Anthony Kohara; sisters, Kei Kohara Fonternot of Morgan City, LA, Patrice Dekko of Las Vegas, NV, and Christine D. Rolf of Hailey, ID; and brother, Allan Dekko of Las Vegas, NV. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Susan K. Rixman; and stepfather, Stanton E. Dekko.

Funeral services will be conducted at a later date in Louisiana.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777.

