10/2/1954- 10/27/2018

David Luke Vidos, a native and resident of Morgan City, was called home to be with the Lord at the age of 64 on Saturday, October 27, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.

David is survived by his father, James Vidos; three brothers, Metz Vidos (Debra), Wesley Vidos, and Timothy Vidos; and two sisters, Julie Massa (Erick), and Susan Daigle (Ronnie).

David was preceded in death by his mother, Laura Vidos; two brothers, Kenneth Vidos and Fredrick Vidos; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Visitation will be held at Twin City Gospel Temple on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 2 p.m. Following services, David will be laid to rest in the Morgan City cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Hargrave Funeral Home.