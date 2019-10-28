January 31, 1935 — October 25, 2019

David LaCoste, 84, a resident of Berwick, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans.

David was born on January 31, 1935, in Bayou Chene, the son of Clarence LaCoste Sr. and Cecelia Aucoin LaCoste.

David’s family was first in his life and they always came before anything else. He was a man of few words, but he always had the right words to say for any situation. He loved to cook and his weenie spaghetti was a favorite among his grandchildren. You could oftentimes find David outdoors enjoying a boat ride or camping at Hideaway Ponds, but in his younger years he was hunting, fishing or trapping. David never met a stranger and was a true jokester.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Kathleen Cavalier LaCoste of Berwick; three children, Crystal LaCoste Kidder and husband Chris of Patterson, Brian David LaCoste and wife Jodie of Bayou L’Ourse, and Jason Paul LaCoste and wife Shanna of Thibodaux; nine grandchildren, Taylor Marie LaCoste, Sadie Marie Theriot, Joseph David LaCoste, Kaylee Renee’ Kidder, Tori Beth LaCoste, Brendan Christopher Kidder, Marlee Jae LaCoste, Laynee Rae LaCoste and Ethan James LaCoste; one great granddaughter, Ivy Rae on the way; and two brothers, Burlin LaCoste and wife Mable of Berwick and Alfred LaCoste and wife Barbara of Patterson.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Cecelia Aucoin LaCoste; one great-granddaughter, Riley Renee’ LaCoste; seven brothers, Clarence LaCoste Jr., Elmer LaCoste, Sylvester LaCoste, Adam LaCoste, Nelson LaCoste Sr., Ellis LaCoste and Arthur Donald LaCoste; and two sisters, Elvenia Holt and Ellen Falls.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home with Pastor Den Hussey officiating. A visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home with the visitation resuming Monday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of the services. Following services David was laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.