May 19, 1945 -March 19, 2019

David K. Kaai, 73, a resident of Morgan City, passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

David was born to James and Rebecca Laumanua Kaai on May 19, 1945 in Molokai, Hawaii.

David enlisted in the Army, serving his country during the Vietnam War. After receiving an Honorable Discharge, he migrated to Louisiana where he worked as an X-ray technician in the oilfield for 18 years. During this time, he met his wife of 36 years, Linda Drown Kaai, while on her daily bicycle ride to work. David then worked with the U.S. Postal Service and retired with them in 2009. He enjoyed his retirement by watching and playing golf, visiting his friends, “talking story” with his family, caring for his wife, and “aggravating” his granddaughter, whom he often referred to as “Boo-Boo”. He will be deeply missed by all who interacted with him.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Drown Kaai; his son, Kawika Kaai and Deborah Garber of Morgan City; a granddaughter, Sarah Hoku Kaai; a sister, Adelaide “Addy” Kaai of Molokai, Hawaii; a former daughter-in-law, Katherine “Katie” Kaai of Morgan City who was instrumental in his care; and numerous nieces, nephews and people he considered family.

David was preceded in death by his parents, James and Rebecca Kaai; two brothers, James K. Kaai and Rodney K. Kaai; and one sister, Lana Turner.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Twin City Funeral Home with Pastor Caleb Silvertooth officiating. A memorial visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the services.