David Anthony Lodrigue Sr., 68, a native of Morgan City and resident of Patterson, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his residence.

He is survived by a son, David Lodrigue Jr. of Lake Charles; a daughter, Rachelle Hampton of Lake Charles; siblings, Alice Gutermuth of Sorento, and Alvin Lodrigue Jr. and Lubby Lodrigue, both of Bayou Vista; and four grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a sister.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.