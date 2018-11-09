April 13, 1955 – November 7, 2018

Funeral services celebrating the life of David Anthony Comeaux will be held Saturday, November 10, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 9 a.m. until time of service. Following he will be laid to rest in the Presbyterian Cemetery in Centerville. Father Ruben Primor will conduct the graveside service.

David was born in Franklin on April 13, 1955 and passed away at the age of 63 on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette following a six month battle with cancer. David served his community in many ways and was proud to have served 18 years as Constable of Ward 4 as well as serving as a Volunteer Fireman and First Responder for the Centerville Fire Department. When his children were growing up he coached Biddy Basketball and Baseball. David was a longtime active member of the Knights of Columbus 4309 Centerville Council where he served as former Grand Knight. He worked in the Oil Production Industry for 43 years until recently due to his health. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing as well as his seasonal camp and hunting adventures with his camp buddies. A generous and helpful man, David was always willing to help anyone in need no matter the situation. Most importantly though, David was a devoted and loving husband, father, son, brother, “Paw Paw”, and friend. He loved spending time with his family and friends as well as family get-togethers. He especially loved his daily visits with his brothers. He was loved dearly by those who knew him best and will be deeply missed.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife of 42 years, Rebecca “Becki” Daigle Comeaux; his children, Angela Guckeen and her husband Shannon, Mark Comeaux and his wife Brianna, and Lisa Comeaux; and his six grandchildren, Maison, Jolie, Arien, Bryleigh, Cullen, and Briar. David is also survived by his parents, John “Red” Comeaux and Patsy Adams Comeaux; his brothers, Greg Comeaux and Wayne Comeaux and his wife Elaine; his sister, Roslyn Bouton; as well as his nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

