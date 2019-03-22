Dave Williams Jr., 70, a native of Franklin and resident of Morgan City, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at St. Stephens Baptist Church in Franklin. Burial will be Monday in Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary.

He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Lee Williams of Morgan City; stepmother, Janette Dew of Las Vegas; children, Andrea Williams, Shauna Williams, Deirdre Williams, Maurois Williams and Kuriyan Williams, all of Las Vegas, Mark Williams of Franklin, Gerald Lee, Jacob Young and Latarsha Strawall of Pasco, Washington, and Floyd Young Jr. of Moseslake, Washington; his brothers, Kelvin Lee and Eric Matthews, both of Fairbanks, Alaska, Keith Williams of Las Vegas and Micheal Williams of Anchorage, Alaska; his sisters, Pamela Mitchell of St. Joseph and Nicole Williams of Las Vegas; 29 grandchildren; 66 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by a son, his parents, a grandson and a brother.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.