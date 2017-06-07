DARWIN D. MANN

Darwin Mann, 52, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Friday, June 2, 2017, at Baton Rouge General Hospital.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Morgan City. Burial will follow in the Morgan City Cemetery.
He is survived by three sisters, Martoaka Mann and Shontel Chenevert, both of Baton Rouge, and Courtnie Chenevert of Baker; and parents, Bertha Walker Mann of Morgan City and Rudolph Mann of Baton Rouge.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, four uncles and a nephew.
