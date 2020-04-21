Article Image Alt Text

DARRYL JAMES PERRY II

Tue, 04/21/2020 - 10:57am

November 8, 1988 — April 17, 2020
Darryl James Perry II, 31, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary.
Darryl was born on November 8, 1988, in Franklin, the son of Darryl James Perry and Tena Guillory Perry.
He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one daughter, Taylor Grace Perry of Centerville; his father, Darryl J. Perry and wife Jennifer of Bayou Vista; his mother, Tena Guillory Perry of Bayou Vista; one brother, Chase Joseph Perry and fiancée Courtnee Smith of Patterson; maternal grandmother, Martha Guillory of Morgan City; paternal grandmother, Bobbie Verdin and her husband Lucien; his companion, Chelsey Marceaux of Morgan City; one stepbrother, Dale Crouch Jr.; one stepsister, Laney Crouch; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Darryl was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Lionel Guillory Sr.; and paternal grandfather, Jules Ray Perry.
Private graveside services will held in the Morgan City Cemetery.

