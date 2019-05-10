DARRELL CHARLES SMITH

Darrel Charles Smith was born to John E. and Margie Sigur Smith on March 28, 1953 in Morgan City, LA. He was called home to be with the Lord on May 6, 2019. Darrel was baptized at an early age at Walmsley United Methodist Church in Morgan City. He attended Sumpter Williams High School and was a 1971 graduate of Morgan City High School. He lived and worked various jobs in Morgan City, LA, Minneapolis, MN, and Baton Rouge, LA, where he lived the past twelve years. While living here, Darrel became a member of Living Faith Christian Center, which he loved dearly. He was well-liked by friends and co-workers everywhere he lived.

Darrel never married and has no children. He is survived by his brothers Harold Smith of Atlanta GA; Ralph Smith (Harriet) of Missouri City, TX; Gregory Smith (Judy) of Spring, TX; Rodney Smith (Mildred) of Baton Rouge, LA; and a host of caring nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father John E. and mother Margie, sister Doris S. Caliste, and brothers Earl (infant), John D., Claude, and Fred.

Viewing is Monday May 13 ,9 AM – 11AM . The funeral follows at the Living Faith Christian Center in Baton Riuge, LA. . There will be a Morgan City viewing at Jones Funeral Home from 10AM-11AM with burial in the Morgan City Cemetery following.