Darlene Paul Trimm, 46, a resident of Patterson, died Monday, Feb. 27, 2017.

She is survived by three daughters, Destiny Edwards, Adrienne Paul and Danielle Paul; and five grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter.

Visitation will be Saturday from 2 p.m. until services at 4 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.