March 27, 1958 - March 3, 2021

Darlene C. Mitchell, 62, was called to heaven on Friday, March 5, 2021, from Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Lafayette.

Darlene, a native of Berwick, was a current resident of Stephenville. She loved life and lived it to fullest. She enjoyed traveling coast to coast in her motorhome, camping with her husband and her Pom Trixie. Her extended family, grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews, her godchild Addisyn and her brothers. But most importantly second only to her husband, she loved her mother so very much. She loved her niece and her three children like they were her own. She loved them unconditionally with all her heart. She loved a good adventure, and never left a stone unturned. To know her was to love her. Her love for family was insurmountable as was her love of friends. She never met a stranger. There was never a time she didn't have stories of people she met on their travels and some sort of cherished connection was always made. She was a big NASCAR fan with tremendous support for her driver. Her laugh was contagious and her smile and baby blue eyes always lit up the room.

Darlene left behind and will be sorely missed by loving husband of 26 years, Vic Mitchell; mother, Eunice Cunningham; one brother, Gary Cunningham and his daughter Kelly; sister Debra Rock and her daughter Carissa and her three children Jeremy, Peyton and Addisyn; along with numerous friends and extended family. Darlene was godmother to Carissa and also Addisyn.

Darlene is preceded in death by her father, Kennith Cunningham; two uncles, Lawerance sons and Chester Sons. She was looking forward to her reunion in Heaven with them and her loved grandma Eva Hudson.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Hargrave Funeral Home in Morgan City from 8:30am to 11am. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am.