Dare F. Summers, 75, a former resident of New Orleans, Jennings and Morgan City, Louisiana, passed away July 13, 2018, in Valrico, Florida, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born September 2, 1942, in Opelousas, Louisiana, the son of the late Alfred J. Summers and the late Muriel LeGrand Summers.

He attended St. Theresa of Avila Elementary School in New Orleans, was a 1961 graduate of Morgan City’s Sacred Heart High School, a Navy veteran, a graduate of Thomas Edison State University and a pharmaceutical representative for over 30 years.

Mr. Summers’ favorite hobbies were traveling and reading. He was also a history buff and enjoyed music. While in his 70s, he spent 3 years in Hawaii where he learned stand-up paddle boarding and flying a glider plane.

He is survived by his three daughters, Christie White of Manassas, Virginia, Jennifer Mengel and her husband, Col. William Mengel, of Brandon, Florida, and Stacie Summers of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Pearson, Dakota, Gabrielle, Annalisa, Francesca, Sean and Noelle; and great-granddaughter, Violet. He is also survived by two siblings, Dreux Summers and his wife Bernetta of Sulphur, Louisiana and Janice S. Carr and her husband, Richard, of Titusville, Pennsylvania; and godchild, Brittany Jones of Jennings, Louisiana. Many nieces and nephews also survive him.

Mr. Summers was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Jackie S. Finnigan and June S. Regan-Coats; and half-brother, Waddell A. Summers.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. November 24, 2018, at St. Benilde Catholic Church in Metairie, Louisiana, and his cremains will be interred by his parents’ graves in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Metairie, Louisiana.