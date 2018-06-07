Danell Hosch Kimble, age 63, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 2, 2018 at University Medical Center surrounded by family and friends. Beloved wife of Herbert “Herbie” B. Kimble Jr. for 42 years. Mother of Christopher (Leslie), Jonathan (Sarah) and Paige Kimble. Grandmother of Abigail, Harrison, Ethan and Emma Kimble. Daughter of Vera Mae Hosch and the late Lloyd Hosch Sr. Sister of Lloyd Hosch Jr., Leslie Didier (Brent) and Carl Hosch (Shannen). Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Danell was born in New Orleans and raised in the Irish Channel. She graduated from Redemptorist High School in 1972. Danell has been a resident of Patterson, Louisiana for the past 38 years. She worked as a Legal Secretary for Lippman, Mahfouz, Martin & Tranchina in Morgan City for more than 35 years.

Danell will be remembered fondly and sadly missed by all of her relatives and friends. Her children and grandchildren were the love of her life, and she enjoyed helping others by sharing her time and talents whenever possible. Her strong Catholic faith was evident throughout her long battle with pulmonary hypertension.

The family would like to thank all of the medical professionals and friends who have taken care of Danell during her long illness.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Christopher the Martyr Church, 309 Manson Ave., Metairie, LA on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at noon. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery, 5100 Canal Blvd., New Orleans, LA.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Danell Kimble to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association (https://phassociation.org/donate).

The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com.