Dana Butler, 50, a native and resident of Patterson, died Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at his residence.
Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at New Salem Baptist Church in Patterson. Burial will follow in Willing Workers Cemetery in Patterson.
He is survived by a son, Dantavius Butler; a daughter, Ayana Butler; his mother, Barbara Perry of Patterson; three brothers, Erwin Butler Jr. and Jonathan Perry, both of Patterson, and Daniel Declouet of Gray; six sisters, Betty Butler, Hope Perry, Shawanna Jones and Sandra Merritt. all of Patterson, Shawn Smith of Clanton, Alabama, and Leathel Gray of Norfolk, Virginia; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father and two sisters.
