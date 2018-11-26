DANA BUTLER

Mon, 11/26/2018 - 11:52am

Dana Butler
Dana Butler, 50, a resident of Patterson, died Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at his residence.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete at this time.

