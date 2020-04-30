Dan Wesley Roberson Sr., 76, a native and resident of Patterson, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Terrebonne General Hospital in Houma.

He is survived by eight children, Dan Roberson Jr., Cynthia Reaux and Sonya Roberson, all of Patterson, Herman Roberson of Port Allen, Darrell Roberson of Baton Rouge, Linzie Palmer of Stone Mountain, Georgia, Don Roberson of Atlanta, and Kimberly Roberson of Humble, Texas; siblings, Elaine Phillips of Baker, Dr. Clifford Roberson Jr. and Nettie Rondeno, both of Atlanta, Georgia, Anita Evans of Baton Rouge, Sherel Jones of Patterson, Shelby Roberson Sr. and Donald Valentine, both of Morgan City, Marie Cage, Joyce Crenshaw and Abbie Offrealli, all of New Hartford, Connecticut, and Larry Williams of Patterson; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, his parents, and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.